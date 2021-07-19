Baby Boom! Lala Kent, Scheana's Daughters Are Pump Rules' 'Biggest Stars'

Ready for their closeups! When Vanderpump Rules returns for season 9, fans will be seeing some new little faces gracing the screen.

Lala Kent opened up about getting back to work after giving birth to her daughter, Ocean, in March during an interview on the Monday, July 19, episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast. Not only will her baby girl be making appearances on the reality series, but the little one will be joined by Scheana Shay‘s daughter, Summer, nearly 3 months old.

“Ocean and Summer Moon are big, big stars. They are just the biggest stars of Vanderpump Rules now,” the Give Them Lala author, 30, teased. “When I got her little like work thing, her work permit, I was like, ‘Holy s–t, this is crazy.’ … Ocean has a work permit already.”

Longtime lovers of the Bravo show have been eagerly anticipating new episodes, which were put on the back burner amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the Utah native thinks it’ll be worth the wait. “It’s going to be a great season,” she said. “S–t’s already hit the fan and it’s awesome. … It’s a great show. I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”

Production on season 9 wrapped on Sunday, July 18, with the cast coming together to celebrate James Kennedy‘s engagement to Raquel Leviss. After original stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired last summer — along with newbies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — getting back into the swing of filming was bittersweet.

“It’s hard when your job is also like hanging out with your best friends and then they’re no longer a part of it,” Kent explained on Monday. “It just changes. … Which [is] not saying that the rest of the cast, they aren’t my friends. They definitely are. But a piece of my friendship pie is gone and that’s really hard.”

Being without core members of the Pump Rules family has been a difficult transition, but Ocean, Summer and more Bravo babies have brought the group plenty of joy after a hard year. Schroeder, 33, welcomed daughter Hartford with Beau Clark in January, while Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor‘s son, Cruz, arrived three months later. The new moms are using group chats to stay connected and help each other on their journeys.

“I have one with me, Stassi and Lala that’s called Moms Squad and then another with me, Stassi, Lala and Scheana that’s MILFs,” Cartwright, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively in May. “We all talk every day. We all just bounce things off each other. … Honestly, we’re a lot closer. And even, like, Scheana and Lala and Stassi, they’re talking and stuff and they’ve had their issues. So being a parent just puts your priorities in check.”

Costars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have yet to join the Pump Rules parent pack — but Kent thinks they should be next in the Bravo baby boom.

“I’m pushing her for my own selfish reasons,” the Row star said on Monday. “[But] you and your partner have to be ready. It is no small task. It’s a lot of work. And even though it’s the most amazing thing in the entire world, you know, if you’re not ready, then hold off.”