Not so fast! Miley Cyrus may have sprung marriage news on fans last month when she privately tied the knot with husband Liam Hemsworth, but the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress isn’t hiding a pregnancy.

The Hannah Montana alum, 26, took to Twitter on Wednesday, January 16, to put an end to gossip that she and the 29-year-old Hunger Games actor are expecting their first child together.

“I’m not ‘Egg-xpecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is so ‘Happy For Us,’” Cyrus wrote with a nod to the recent world record-breaking egg on Instagram. “We’re happy for us too! ‘Egg-cited’ for this next chapter in our lives …. Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg.”

The post comes three weeks after the former Disney Channel star confirmed that she wed her longtime love just before Christmas. Cyrus revealed their happy news in a series of black-and-white Instagram photos at the time and shared that they got married on December 23. Hemsworth, for his part, added a sweet photo of himself in a tux, hugging Cyrus who adorned a long, white Vivienne Westwood wedding gown in front of a flower-clad fireplace.

The pair first sparked wedding speculation after close friend Conrad Carr documented a celebration on his Instagram Stories that showed Cyrus and Hemsworth cutting a cake in their Nashville home in front of balloons that read “Mrs. & Mr.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth met in 2009 on the set of the romantic film The Last Song. The Australian-born actor proposed to the actress in June 2012, however, the couple split in September 2013 before rekindling their love in January 2016.

Earlier this week, Cyrus paid tribute to her newly minted husband in a lengthy Instagram post in honor of his birthday. “The way you look at me, The way you look at our dogs … our pigs, our horses, our cats, our fish,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer wrote in part. “The way you look at your family …. Your friends …. At Strangers …. At Life ….”

