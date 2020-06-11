Under wraps! Iggy Azalea frequently responded to rumors that she was pregnant with her first child before announcing her baby boy’s arrival.

The rapper, 30, revealed on Wednesday, June 10, that she had become a mother, writing via Instagram: “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

The Grammy nominee went on to write, “I want to make his life private, but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

While the Aussie did not name the father of her infant, she has been dating Playboi Carti since 2018. The following year, Azalea gushed about the “Magnolia” rapper, 23, whose real name is Jordan Carter, to The X Change Rate host Monét X Change.

“The nicest thing that my guy does for me is he tells me when my wig lace is showing,” she told the RuPaul’s Drag Race alum, 30, in July 2019. “He’s always like, ‘Babe, I know it can look better. It doesn’t look like it’s growing out of your head.’ It’s usually when I put it on [myself]. He’ll come out and be like, ‘I think you should wear a hat.’”

Before dating the Georgia native, Azalea was romantically linked to French Montana and Odell Beckham Jr. The American Music Award winner was previously engaged to NBA player Nick Young, but the former couple called it quits in June 2016.

After the athlete’s cheating scandal, the singer wrote via Instagram: “Unfortunately although I love Nick and have tried and tried to rebuild my trust in him — it’s become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to. I genuinely wish Nick the best. It’s never easy to part ways with the person you planned your entire future with, but futures can be rewritten and as of today mine is a blank page.”

