Iggy Azalea’s Boyfriend Playboi Carti Arrested for Gun and Drug Charges

Iggy Azalea‘s boyfriend, Playboi Carti, was arrested for being in possession of guns and drugs in Clayton County, Georgia, Us Weekly confirms.

Carti (real name Jordan Carter), 23, was pulled over in a Lamborghini with an expired tag on Thursday, April 2, according to a press release from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. Police found 12 bags of marijuana, 3 guns, Xanax, codeine and oxycodone inside of the vehicle.

The “Magnolia” rapper is dating Azalea, 29, who he lives with in Atlanta. Carti had another brush with police when the couple’s mansion was robbed in November 2019.

Items taken from their home included a $57,000 Audemars Piguet watch, a $39,000 Cuban link chain and a $35,000 diamond ring, which some fans speculated was Azalea’s engagement ring.

However, the “Fancy” rapper denied reports that she and Carti — who have been dating since September 2018 — were engaged.

“Never said anything about an engagement ring etc,” Azalea wrote via Instagram at the time. “Please stop involving me in this story circulating in the media today.”

The Australia native hinted that Carti had popped the question in July 2019 when she appeared on The X Change Rate wearing a diamond ring. When host Monét X Change asked if Azalea was engaged she replied, “No, I’m not. I’m not.”

Although Azalea denied the engagement rumors, she couldn’t help but gush about her relationship with Carti.

“The nicest thing that my guy does for me is he tells me when my wig lace is showing. He’s always like, ‘Babe, I know it can look better. It doesn’t look like it’s growing out of your head,’” Azalea said at the time. “It’s usually when I put it on [myself]. He’ll come out and be like, ‘I think you should wear a hat.’”

She added, “That’s real love. If you can walk around with your wig off, looking a hot mess in the house.”

Azalea was previously engaged to Nick Young, but the pair split in June 2016 after the basketball player, 34, confessed to cheating on her in a leaked video.

The “Pretty Girls” rapper was also linked to French Montana in 2016 and Odell Beckham Jr. in 2017.