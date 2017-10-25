Iggy Azalea and Odell Beckham Jr. Are Dating!

Iggy Azalea has found a new catch. The “Fancy” rapper is dating Odell Beckham Jr., multiple sources exclusively reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It’s new, very fresh,” the insider says.

Azalea, 27, and the New York Giants wide receiver, 24, first sparked dating rumors in May when they posed for a group photo with friends including Paris Hilton and her boyfriend, actor Chris Zylka, at the Los Angeles bowling alley Bowlero.

The Australia native denied the reports at the time. “I literally don’t even know Odell Beckham. I don’t,” she told TMZ. “He was at my friend’s party and we took a picture with a bunch of people and that’s it. I don’t know him. I’ve not even had a conversation with him.”

Azalea then insisted that she and Beckham had “a long way to go” before becoming an item, adding, “I don’t watch football! I saw Lady Gaga [perform] at the Super Bowl, that’s it.”

A source close to the NFL pro tells Us that he is indeed dating the entertainer, but it is not exclusive. “They hook up, but are still hooking up with other people,” the insider shares.

After his bowling outing with the “Team” rapper, the athlete — who is sitting out the remainder of the current NFL season due to an ankle injury — was briefly linked to model Polyxeni Ferfeli. They were spotted hugging and getting cozy during a beach date in Cancun in July.

For her part, Azalea briefly dated fellow rapper French Montana in summer 2016 after ending her engagement to Golden State Warriors shooting guard Nick Young. “I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage,” she claimed on Twitter in June 2016. Young, 32, later responded with a tweet of his own, in which he admitted that “ppl f–k up learn from it and move on.”

Young and on-off girlfriend Keonna Green welcomed a daughter, Navi, that October. In an exclusive interview with Us at the time, Green, with whom Young also shares 5-year-old son Nick Jr., sent her best wishes to Azalea, adding, “I’m definitely not going to apologize for being in love with a man who I have a lot of history with.”

