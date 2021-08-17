Britney Spears Denies Pregnancy and Boob Job With Topless Pic

Setting the record straight. Britney Spears shed her shirt on Monday, August 16, to confirm that she is not expecting baby No. 3.

“No guys … I didn’t get a boob job in just a week … nor am I pregnant,” the Grammy winner, 39, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “I have boobs in these pics [be]cause I devoured food.”

In the social media upload, the “Circus” singer covered her chest with her hands while wearing white bathing suit bottoms, red boots and layered necklaces.

“Before I show you more pics of my body … I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin,” the Princess of Pop went on to write. “I was born into this world naked, and I honestly feel like the weight of the would [SIC] has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!! I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am. I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!!”

The Mississippi native, who shares sons Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, clarified that she will not be posing topless “for the rest of [her] life.” Spears explained, “That would get boring, but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened.”

The dancer’s Instagram post came two months after she spoke out for the first time about the conservatorship she’s been under since 2008, noting that she hadn’t been able to remove her IUD.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Spears, who is currently dating Sam Asghari, said during the June hearing. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children.”

The Crossroads star’s dad, Jamie Spears, has been in charge of his daughter’s estate for several years — and he filed documents on Thursday, August 12, to step down from the role.

Keep scrolling to see Britney’s latest social media upload.