Britney Spears’ dad, Jamie Spears, is expected to be permanently removed as her co-conservator — but no decisions are final.

The 69-year-old, who has been in charge of his daughter’s estate for several years, reportedly filed documents on Thursday, August 12, to step down from his role. A judge will need to sign off on the request.

“There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate … and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests,” Jamie’s legal team noted in court docs obtained by Us Weekly. “Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

The filing continues, “Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears’ father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests. … Mr. Spears continues to serve dutifully, and he should not be suspended or removed, and certainly not based on false allegations. Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court.”

Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, addressed the landmark development on Thursday, telling Us in a statement, “This is a major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice. I announced in Court on July 14 that, after 13 years of the status quo, it was time for Mr. Spears to be suspended or removed as conservator and that my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously for that outcome. Twelve days later, my firm filed a Petition for Mr. Spears’s suspension and removal based on strong, insurmountable legal grounds, which were unequivocally supported by the law and all parties involved, including Jodi Montgomery, Britney Spears, and her medical team.”

He continued, “We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others. We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future. In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should remain silent and step aside immediately.”

Us confirmed in September 2019 that Jamie requested to “temporarily relinquish the powers of conservatorship” due to “personal health reasons.” Britney’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, subsequently assumed the role. A year later, the pop star requested to have her dad permanently removed as the conservator of her estate more than 12 years after he took over.

“Britney and her dad have a complicated relationship,” a source told Us in August 2020. “Jamie stepped in at a time in Britney’s life when she was extremely vulnerable to predators seeking to exploit her for financial gain. Over time, Britney began to resent her dad, who was truly in a no-win position. Jamie couldn’t be her dad, and it just got even worse when Jamie had health problems [in November 2018].”

Jamie, for his part, denied having bad intentions for Britney and her estate as the social media #FreeBritney movement continued to trend.

“The world don’t have a clue. It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business. I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private,” he told Page Six at the time. “I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something?”

News of Jamie’s plan to exit comes two months after Britney publicly addressed her conservatorship for the first time since 2008, telling a judge in June that she wanted to sue her family.

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — they should be in jail,” the “Gimme More” singer said, asserting that she wanted her “life back” after 13 years under the legal agreement.

In July, Britney’s mom, Lynne Spears, seemingly took the Grammy winner’s side, arguing in court documents that Jamie’s relationship with Britney “has dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred” due to his “complete control over her.”

The same month, the Crossroads star told the court that Jamie should be “charged with conservatorship abuse,” noting, “This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”

