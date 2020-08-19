After Britney Spears requested to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator, some fans speculated that the move indicated she did not want to end the legal arrangement entirely. However, a source tells exclusively Us Weekly that is not the case.

“Britney does want the conservatorship of her as a person to end, but she was concerned that Jamie could attempt to have the temporary conservator removed,” the source explains, referencing the 38-year-old pop star’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, who assumed the role in September 2019 after Jamie, 68, relinquished his powers due to “personal health reasons.” Montgomery has since had access to all records regarding Britney’s medical treatment, diagnosis and testing, although Jamie is set to take over again beginning on Saturday, August 22, unless Britney’s request is approved or Montgomery’s role is extended.

“There has been significant improvement in Britney’s overall medical treatment plan, which has been attributed to no longer having her father in charge of her personal life,” the source tells Us.

The Grammy winner was placed under the court-approved guardianship in February 2008 after her public breakdown. As a result, she cannot make personal or financial decisions without the approval of her conservators. Her attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, said in the court filing on Monday, August 17, that Britney “is strongly opposed to having [Jamie] return” and “prefers” that Montgomery permanently replace him.

“Britney and her dad have a complicated relationship,” the source tells Us. “Jamie stepped in at a time in Britney’s life when she was extremely vulnerable to predators seeking to exploit her for financial gain. Over time, Britney began to resent her dad, who was truly in a no-win position. Jamie couldn’t be her dad, and it just got even worse when Jamie had health problems [in November 2018].”

Britney has only publicly spoken about her situation a few times. In her 2008 MTV documentary, Britney: For the Record, she shared some insight into being a conservatee, comparing it to Groundhog Day and tearfully saying, “If I wasn’t under the restraints that I’m under right now, I’d feel so liberated.”

In recent months, the “…Baby One More Time” singer’s fans have called for the conservatorship to end using the hashtag #FreeBritney. Jamie slammed the “conspiracy theorists” behind the social media movement on August 1, telling Page Six, “The world don’t have a clue. It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

