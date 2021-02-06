End of story! Natalie Portman shut down rumors she’s pregnant with her third child, slamming body-shamers for commenting on her weight.

In a Friday, February 5, Instagram Story post, the Jackie actress, 39, clapped back.

“Hey, so I’m totally not pregnant…” she wrote. “…but apparently it’s still OK in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman’s body shape whenever they want?”

The rumor mill started buzzing about a possible pregnancy after photos surfaced online of Portman out and about in Sydney.

The Avengers: Endgame actress shares two children with husband Benjamin Millepied — son Aleph, 9, and daughter Amalia, 3. She is notoriously private when it comes to her children, though she did share an intimate look into their lives in May 2020. The New York native posted a sweet snap of herself hugging her kids on Mother’s Day, captioning the post with three hearts.

Although she doesn’t share photos of her kids online often, she has been open about her motherhood journey. During a 2018 interview with Net-a-Porter, Portman admitted she struggles with “mommy-brain.”

“I feel energized and I also feel a little bit like a crazy person,” she explained at the time. “I keep sending emails to the wrong people. I just feel really inept, but so far it hasn’t been that embarrassing because it hasn’t been anything terribly important.”

Portman went on to discuss how trying to balance motherhood and her own career had given her a new appreciation for her own mom. “When I was growing up, I was like, ‘What does she do all day?'” the Thor star recalled. “And now I think, ‘How did she get everything done in a day?’ She did it all, without any help, and kept her relationship going with my dad, despite traveling and taking care of him and me. She’s a miracle person.”

Us Weekly confirmed Portman and Millepied’s marriage in 2012. The pair met on the set of 2010’s Black Swan. They welcomed their first child in 2011 and their second six years later. During Vulture Fest in 2017, Portman recalled her first meeting with her husband. “It was really special and making [Black Swan] was really wonderful and so fun. It was really incredible,” she said at the time.