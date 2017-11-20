Reminiscing! Natalie Portman opened up about what it was like to meet her husband, Benjamin Millepied, on the set of 2010’s Black Swan at Vulture Festival on Sunday, November 19.

“Yeah. The husband more,” Portman said when she was asked about how special it was to not only meet Millepied on the set of Black Swan, but also win an Oscar for her role. “It was really special and making it was really wonderful and so fun. It was really incredible.”

Portman, 36, and Millepied, 40, tied the knot in 2012 after welcoming their son, Aleph, now 5, in June 2011. The couple are also parents of 9-month-old daughter Amalia.

The Jackie actress thanked Millepied, who choreographed and danced in the 2010 film, in her acceptance speech for Best Actress at the Oscars.

“So many people helped me prepare for this role,” a then-pregnant Portman said at the 83rd Academy Awards in 2011. “Mary Helen Bowers spent a year with me, training me. Michelle Rodriguez, and Kurt Froman, and Olga Kostritzky, Marina Stavitskaya, and my beautiful love, Benjamin Millepied, who choreographed the film and has now given me my most important role of my life.”

Portman also spoke during the panel about how her body recovered from the intense prep for Black Swan and how she still likes to dance.

“No,” Portman replied when asked if her body was still wrecked from playing a ballerina. “I’m very lucky not to be a real dancer because their bodies do get so damaged for so long, a lot of them, not all of them. Doing it for eight months or something, I got off scot-free.”

“For fun, but not ballet, like fun dancing,” Portman added. “I do like to dance for fun.”

