Natalie Portman surely won points with her 7-year-old son, Aleph, on Monday, October 22. The Academy Award winner, 37, snagged courtside seats at a Los Angeles Lakers home game — and she let Aleph bring a friend.

Both the Black Swan actress and Aleph are Lakers superfans. She shouted from the sidelines and snapped pictures while he rocked Lakers gear. At one point, Aleph climbed into his mom’s lap for a snuggle.

The Israeli born star explained her little boy’s name during a 2016 appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show. “It’s the first letter of the Hebrew alphabet and it’s not really a name in Hebrew usually,” the star explained. “But it has a lot of mystical symbolic meanings of humility and strength.”

Portman her husband Benjamin Millepied are also parents of 20-month-old daughter Amalia. “Two kids and working,” she told Porter magazine in February. “It’s wonderful, but it’s a lot.”

Click through the slides below to see all sweet moments from Portman’s night out with Aleph!