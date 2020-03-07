A change of pace! Christian Bale, who formerly played the Batman, is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In his leap over from the DC Comics world, he will star as a villain in the upcoming Thor film.

Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the Thor and Avengers franchises, confirmed that the 46-year-old Welsh-born actor is on board amid rumors of his recruitment.

“Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic,” the Westworld actress, 36, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, March 5. “I’ve read the script. I can’t tell you much.”

Thompson added, “Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie [Portman] and I. We’re going to have fun. Taika [Waititi] is writing [and] directing. Some familiar faces [and] some new people coming into the mix.”

The fourth installment, titled Thor: Love And Thunder, is the follow-up to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, which was also directed by the 44-year-old Jojo Rabbit filmmaker. In teasing the film further, the Creed actress noted that her character is the “king,” adding, “If she can’t find her queen, she’ll just be king and queen at the same time.”

Waititi first announced Thor: Love And Thunder during the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019. At the time, it was confirmed Chris Hemsworth would return as the titular character along with Thompson as Valkyrie. However, Portman, 38, surprised fans when she stepped out to confirm her comeback as Jane Foster.

Before Bale jumped onto the Thor train, the Academy Award winner notably starred as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” franchise across three films. Ben Affleck succeeded him as the superhero in an all-new film series after Bale exited the role. Now, Robert Pattinson will be next to tackle the caped crusader.

Speaking of this experience as Batman, Bale opened up to The Guardian in 2016 about his experience playing Batman and how he could have done better with the part. “I didn’t quite manage what I hoped I would through the trilogy,” he admitted at the time. “Chris did, but my own sense of self is like, ‘I didn’t quite nail it.’”

The American Hustle star continued, “Batman, he’s this very, very dark, messed-up character. I found when I put on the suit I went, ‘I just feel like a bloody idiot if I don’t use this as a means to (show) his true, monstrous self that he allows to come out in that moment.’”

Thor: Love And Thunder is slated to hit theaters on November 5, 2021.