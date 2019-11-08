Christian Bale Is ‘Done’ With Dramatic Movie Weight Loss





Bye, bye weight loss! Christian Bale is the king of weight transformations for his movie roles, but the English actor says that he is officially finished with the constant fluctuations.

“I keep saying I’m done with it,” Bale, 45, said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, which will air on Sunday, November 10. “I really think I’m done with it, yeah!”

The Vice actor sat down with CBS to promote his latest film, Ford v Ferrari, in which he slimmed down and lost 70 pounds to play race car driver Ken Miles. Even though Bale seems to be over the ups and downs of his weight transformations, his Ford v Ferrari costar Matt Damon was impressed watching it happen.

“I had a great time watching him,” Damon, 49, said in the Sunday Morning interview. “He’s got [an] incredible monk-like discipline, like, when he went from Dick Cheney to this guy. So, he had to lose 70 pounds.”

Before this role, The Dark Knight Rises actor shocked fans when he gained a ton of weight to play Dick Cheney in Vice, and although he joked about “eating lots of pies” to Variety in September 2017, to gain the extra weight, he later revealed that it was actually a rough experience.

“It’s miserable. It’s horrible. If you’re losing weight, there’s nothing to it except for going to bed hungry and feeling miserable … [Gaining weight] is the complete opposite,” he said at the press junket for Mowgli in July. “You’re absolutely just losing all discipline and gorging like crazy. I need to stop it, it’s not healthy for your body. I’m in my mid-40s now, it’s going to start catching up with me if I don’t start being a little bit aware of my mortality.”

No matter how much he weighs, one thing Bale doesn’t have to worry about is his children recognizing him in different roles, because they have yet to watch of his films!

“They’ve never seen any of [my movies],” the actor told Us Weekly exclusively at the Ford v Ferrari premiere in Hollywood on Monday, November 4.

Bale has two children, Emmeline, 14, and Joseph, 5, with wife Sibi Blažić who he wed in January 2000. Together, the couple focuses on a quiet home life away from the limelight.

“[My wife] likes to be very private. And of course, I want to maintain that … but we have a great private life,” he told Us in December 2017.