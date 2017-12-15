Batman has a soft spot! Christian Bale got choked up while talking to Us Weekly about his wife, Sibi, on Thursday, December 14.

“[My wife] likes to be very private. And of course, I want to maintain that … but we have a great private life” the English actor, 43, told Us at the Hostiles premiere in Beverly Hills. “She’s probably the most strong woman I’ve ever come across in my life,” he gushed while his love stood beside him. “And I — You’re making me all tearful! I’m too much of a softie! I don’t think I am, but then you got me with that!”

The couple, who tied the knot in January 2000, share two children together, Emmeline, 12, and Joseph, 3. Though he’s often reserved when it comes to speaking about his clan, the Big Short actor shared admiration for them in a 2010 interview with Esquire. “I’ve got incredible pride for my family,” he said at the time.

He added, “I’ve absolutely fallen into that cliché of a dad who could just happily talk about my daughter endlessly, but it’s not what I’m about in terms of being an actor. I don’t want people to know about that.”

Bale also opened up to Us about his latest role as Captain Joseph J. Blocker in the upcoming Western drama. “Even if [Americans] are not aware of hostiles,” he began. “They’re shocked to see the hatred and division that has occurred within America. That attitudes towards people of different opinions, attitudes towards refugees, it’s stunning how relevant this has become. I can’t say I’m happy about it, of course, it’s a genuine tragedy. But we have been here before. We can learn from that.”

The film, which is set in 1892, takes viewers through the journey where a legendary Army captain reluctantly agrees to escort a Cheyenne chief and his family through dangerous territory, according to IMDb.

Hostiles is set to hit theaters on Friday, December 22.

Reporting by Taylor Ferber

