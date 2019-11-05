Christian Bale Admits His Kids Have ‘Never Seen Any’ of His Movies

Christian Bale’s children don’t understand that their dad is famous. In fact, the little ones have yet to watch him onscreen!

“They’ve never seen any of [my movies],” the actor, 45, told Us Weekly exclusively of Emmeline, 14, and Joseph, 5, at the Monday, November 4, premiere of Ford v Ferrari at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. He has previously appeared in kids’ movies, including Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle and Newsies.

When it comes to his most recent project, the Golden Globe winner is excited for fans to see the relationships at play in Ford v. Ferrari since “racing is the background to it.” He told Us and other reporters: “It’s bloody exciting and some of the best racing I’ve ever seen, absolutely stunning and lovely to be a part of. But it’s about these two individuals, [Ken] Miles and [Carroll] Shelby. They’re actually bonded like brothers, but they were very fiery as well.”

The American Psycho star added that he “had to work at getting good” at driving for the movie, which is set to hit theaters on Friday, November 15.

Bale welcomed Emmeline and Joseph in 2005 and 2014, respectively, with his wife, Sibi Blažić. The pair wed in January 2000, and the Oscar winner gushed about their relationship in December 2017.

“[My wife] likes to be very private. And of course, I want to maintain that … but we have a great private life,” he told Us exclusively at the time. “She’s probably the most strong woman I’ve ever come across in my life. You’re making me all tearful! I’m too much of a softie! I don’t think I am, but then you got me with that!”

In 2010, the Dark Knight Rises star opened up about the “incredible pride” he felt for his family, telling Esquire, “I’ve absolutely fallen into that cliché of a dad who could just happily talk about my daughter endlessly, but it’s not what I’m about in terms of being an actor. I don’t want people to know about that.”

