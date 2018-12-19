Drama! Paris Hilton just revealed why she and her former BFF Lindsay Lohan stopped being friends and what really happened on their infamous night out with Britney Spears in 2006.

The Simple Life alum, 37, appeared on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Wednesday, December 19, and was asked about her age-old friendship with Lohan, 32, and Spears, also 37. Host Andy Cohen wanted to know the backstory of what happened when the trio were photographed in a car after a night of partying over a decade ago.

“Well, Britney and I went out for the night … [Lindsay] totally party crashed,” Hilton said. “We were all at the Beverly Hills Hotel at the bungalows and we were at an afterparty and then Britney and I wanted to leave to go home. And then [Lindsay] started, like, chasing us, and then squeezed in the car — it was literally a two-seater. She just, like, squeezed in.”

While the Mean Girls actress wasn’t invited that night, the “Stars Are Blind” singer allowed her to stay in the car and drove her home. “I didn’t want to humiliate her in front of all the paparazzi and be like, ‘Get out of my car,’” she explained. The House of Wax actress also revealed why she and the Parent Trap alum stopped being friends after once being inseparable.

“Back in the day we were friends. [Lindsay] is just, like, one of those people I just don’t really trust. And I only like to be around positive energy and good people — good vibes only,” she quipped.

The former pals’ relationship came to a halt in 2006 after it was reported that Lohan was dating Hilton’s ex, Stavros Niarchos. Fuel was added to the fire shortly afterwards, as the World According to Paris star laughed while Brandon Davis publicly called Lohan a “firecrotch.” The MTV reality star later said her estranged friend was a “c—t,” but quickly denied the diss.

Lohan tried to put the feud to rest in June 2017 when she invited Hilton and Spears to her birthday party in Greece (they didn’t attend). The hotel heiress reignited it a year later, however, when she seemingly called the Sick Note actor a pathological liar on Instagram.

