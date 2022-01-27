Putting the past behind them! After Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan previously traded barbs about one another, the pair have moved on and buried the hatchet.

“I just feel that we’re grown-ups now,” Hilton, 40, opened up during a Wednesday, January 26, appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when asked about reconnecting with the Parent Trap star, 35. “I’m married [to Carter Reum], she just got engaged. We’re not, like, in high school. I think it was very immature and now everything is all good.”

The Simple Life alum noted that she was the first one to reach out, telling host Andy Cohen: “I saw that she got engaged when I was on my honeymoon and I just said, ‘Congratulations.’ And then, [that broke the ice]. No bad vibes!”

After the two starlets’ highly public friendship, their bond fizzled by 2006 after the Mean Girls star was linked to Hilton’s ex Stavros Niarchos. Their feud quickly escalated as they each publicly dissed one another.

“Back in the day, we were friends. [Lindsay] is just, like, one of those people I just don’t really trust. And I only like to be around positive energy and good people — good vibes only,” the Paris in Love star previously told the 53-year-old Missouri native during a December 2018 episode of his “Radio Andy” show.

Hilton doubled down on their feud in May 2019 when she called the former child star “beyond, lame and embarrassing” during a WWHL game.

In response, Lohan’s rep told Us Weekly via a statement that “obviously, Paris needs to feel relevant and is desperate for attention” by reigniting their drama.

Hilton previously opened up about Lohan’s November 2021 engagement to Bader Shammas during a December 2021 episode of her “This Is Paris” podcast.

“I also just saw that Lindsay got engaged,” Hilton said at the time. “And I know we‘ve had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her.”

Hilton added: “It just makes me so happy to see, you know, 15 years later, and just so much has happened in the past two weeks. I got married, Britney [Spears] got her freedom back and engaged [to Sam Asghari], and then Lindsay just got engaged. So I love just seeing how different our lives are now and just how much we‘ve all grown up and just having love in our lives.”

The “Stars Are Blind” songstress famously hung out with the pair in 2006. Shortly after the trio were spotted together, Hilton claimed Lohan “crashed” her evening with the 40-year-old Grammy winner.