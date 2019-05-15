Paris Hilton’s beef with Lindsay Lohan is far from dead.

The Simple Life alum was asked by host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, May 14, if she could say “three nice things” about the Mean Girls actress. But Hilton’s remarks about Lohan were far from kind.

“She’s beyond, lame and embarrassing,” the 38-year-old entrepreneur said.

A spokesperson for Lohan issued a statement to Us Weekly about Hilton’s comments: “Obviously, Paris needs to feel relevant and is desperate for attention.”

Hilton did, however, speak highly of longtime best friend Kim Kardashian. When asked about their falling out years back, the “Stars are Blind” singer said she suspected the tension came from “the media just making something up.”

“I just did a video, called ‘My Best Friend’s Ass,’ and had the most infamous ass in the video,” she said of her KKW Beauty pal. “And her ass is hot. I love it.”

Hours after her Watch What Happens Live appearance, the Paris Hilton’s My New BFF starlet seemed to regret her blunt comments about the 32-year-old Freaky Friday actress.

Hilton addressed her viral moment from Cohen’s Plead the Fifth game on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show on Wednesday, May 16. She admitted to having issues answering the Superficial author’s inquiry about Lohan.

“You know, I was really nervous to go on the show because it was my first time on that show, and I didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “I didn’t know what he [Cohen] was going to ask. And I just, at that moment, I didn’t even know — he was was like, ‘Say three nice things’, I didn’t know what to say. And I feel bad now ‘cause like, whatever. It’s beyond. I really, I didn’t know what to say, but then I talked to my mom last night after and she taught me if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”

Hilton’s jabs at Lohan are nothing new as their feud extends back to the early 2000s — the frenemies were formerly spotted out together almost as much as they publicly dissed each other. However, what appeared to reignite their drama was a comment Hilton made in July 2018.

When Hilton fan account @paris2000s posted a video compilation of the Lindsay Lohan Beach Club star making bold accusations about the “Come Alive” singer, she left a comment calling Lohan a “pathological liar.”

