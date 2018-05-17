The feud lives on. Carole Radziwill slammed her “self-righteous” Real Housewives of New York City costar Bethenny Frankel and claimed the Skinnygirl creator let her “ego” get the best of her after her charity work in Puerto Rico.

“I’m glad to see my friend Bethenny step outside her affluent bubble, with her stream of rich boyfriends, rich friends with private planes, million dollar homes, and five-star resort vacations. One gets the impression this is the first time she’s witnessed real poverty,” Carole, 54, wrote on her Bravo TV blog about the Wednesday, May 16, episode of RHONY, which followed Bethenny, 47, and Dorinda Medley’s visit to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

“It can be life-changing,” Carole continued. “I know it was for me, many years ago when I first covered tragedies as a journalist … It is a good use of celebrity, and I hope this journey will make Bethenny a wiser and kinder person closer to home too. From the looks of it she’s got a ways to go.”

Bethenny made headlines back in October 2017 when her charity, BStrong, raised “over a million [dollars] in planes, cash and donations” for Hurricane Maria victims. The Naturally Thin author alleged in the May 16 episode of RHONY that she tried to include Carole’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Adam Kenworthy in her Puerto Rico mission as a photographer, but he declined because it did not pay. Carole denied Bethenny’s claims in her blog.

“Unlike Bethenny, Adam was 23 and dead broke when he created and ran an actual licensed charity. A not-for-profit that helped sustain a small farming community in Nicaragua. He fundraised and took money from his rent budget in order to keep the charity afloat. No five-star hotels, camera crews, or privates planes to jet in and out of disaster zones, but still he managed to do this and so much more,” she wrote. When Harvey hit last summer, Bethenny was partying in Ibiza, I was taking care of a friend whose husband had passed away, and Adam was working hard commuting three hours between clients each day.”

Carole also defended herself after Bethenny said she did not work during the May 16 episode, writing, “All I’ll say about the latest bunch of insults, including the bizarre claim that I don’t have a career, is this: I will put my resume up against Bethenny Frankel’s any day of the week … When Bethenny was auditioning for B movies, I was traveling for ABC News to places similar to what you saw in Puerto Rico.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in March that the two women were not getting along. While Bethenny previously claimed that there was “no fallout” between the two women, it is clear that Carole begs to differ.

“So get off my jock and if you’re going to come for me — you better not miss,” Carole wrote to sign off her latest blog, referencing two of Bethenny’s iconic RHONY lines. “You did a great thing in Puerto Rico, then you let your ego get the best of you. I’m still rooting for you… Until next week…”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

