The shade in the Big Apple is just getting started! Carole Radziwill called out her Real Housewives of New York City costar and one-time bestie Bethenny Frankel for not having her back with castmate Luann de Lesseps.

“Ramona [Singer] is and has been a good friend who has her quirks like the rest of us. But that girl has more close girlfriends than any single girl I’ve ever known,” Carole wrote on her Bravo TV blog titled “I’m Not a Shrink I Just Play One on TV,” published on Thursday, April 19. “That’s because she knows what it means to be a good friend, regardless of her dynamic with Bethenny, who is not a friend to her.”

She added: “And sure, I guess Luann can be fun too, but she called me a pedophile, refers to my three-year relationship as a ‘boytoy,’ and diminishes my accomplishments, because I don’t have three dance tunes on Pandora! But sure, B, she’s fun too. Nice way to have my back like I always had yours. Sad.”

Carole is referring to the comments Bethenny made on the Wednesday, April 18, episode of RHONY, that Ramona is “someone that people tolerate,” while Luann is a “pleasure to be around.” (Carole and Luann have not gotten along since season 7 when the Countess accused the former journalist of stealing her niece’s boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy.)

The What Remains author also addressed the Skinnygirl creator’s claims that Carole likes to have a “best friend really close to her at all times … and now it’s Tinsley [Mortimer].”

“When the episode opens, I’m staying at a hotel because my best pal says her house is too full and because ‘I’m the type of girl who likes to have a friend close 24/7’ – virtually velcro’d to my side at all times. Ummm…rut-roh,” Carole wrote.

“But wait…fourteen minutes later, I’m a hard-to-reach friend, I don’t reply to texts, and my phone has a weird message that says it’s broken (it doesn’t),” Carole continued, referring to the backlash she received from her costars, including Bethenny, over not answering their texts promptly or properly after she ran the New York City marathon. “Three of my five friends are complaining that I didn’t give them enough affirmation when none of them showed up to support my marathon run and instead took one and a half seconds to write a text. I guess they expected a parade when all I did was say, Thank you! (written out).”

While Bethenny previously claimed that there was “no fallout” between her and Carole, the Widow’s Guide to Sex and Dating author told Us Weekly last month that Bethenny “did things that were not qualities consistent with that of a close friend.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

