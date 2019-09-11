Congratulations are in order! Kyle Richards and other Bravo personalities have showed their support for Teddi Mellencamp’s third pregnancy announcement.

Us Weekly broke the news on Wednesday, September 11, that the ALL IN by Teddi accountability coach, 38, and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, have another little one on the way. The pair already share Slate, 6, and Cruz, 5, and the Skyline Security Management founder welcomed Isabella, 10, in a previous relationship.

“I’m in my second trimester, 14 weeks,” John Mellencamp’s daughter told Us exclusively. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star chose to keep her pregnancy “under wraps” at first, but said, “Everything’s good and I’m in the clear, so I’m just starting to get to that point where I’m sharing with everybody. Plus now I have a bump, so there’s not much more hiding I’ll be able to do!”

The reality star went on to say that she and Arroyave are worried about making room for the baby-to-be when he or she arrives. “I said to my husband, ‘We don’t even fit in our cars anymore!’” the pregnant star explained to Us. “Think about it, there’s six of us! I’m like… ‘We’re going to start having to look at minivans! What’s happening!?’”

Teddi added, “We have to really figure it out. We’re like, ‘Do we convert the playroom? What do we do?’ We haven’t even made those decisions yet, but we have to.”

She and her husband wed in Indiana in 2011.

Keep scrolling for a look at the sweet messages that Gretchen Rossi, Erika Jayne and other current and former Real Housewives have sent the pregnant star since her announcement.