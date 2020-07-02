Sharing her truth. Denise Richards is speaking out about her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville after her costar posted an apparent snap of the pair kissing.

“I love for things to play out on television instead of social media,” the Wild Things star, 49, said on The Talk on Tuesday, June 30. “But the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made.”

Richards added, “So for me, personally, this is like kindergarten. I’m, like, whatever. We’ll just let it play out on the show, it is what it is. … I can’t speak for anyone else.”

Affair rumors between Richards and Glanville, 47, surfaced in January. At the time, Us Weekly revealed that Richards “basically stopped filming” for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ 10th season after the hookup allegations were made. A source told Us that Richards and Glanville have “never been intimate,” while a second insider alleged that the costars have “hooked up on more than one occasion.”

In the Bravo show’s midseason trailer, the Drinking and Dating author mentioned the alleged romp in a conversation with some of their castmates. “I f–ked her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, ‘[My husband] Aaron [Phypers] can never know this. He’ll kill me,’” Glanville said, to which Richards later denied in the clip that followed, saying, “What the f–k? That is not true!”

Glanville reignited the affair rumors on June 27 when she tweeted out a photo of herself kissing another woman on the cheek. Thereafter, she clarified via Twitter that the mystery blonde is “1 million percent” Richards and is not a “look alike.”

During Richards’ appearance on The Talk, she revealed whether she regretted joining the Bravo franchise due to her ongoing drama with Glanville. “My first season, I loved filming with the women. I had a great time getting to know them,” she explained. “We are very blessed and very lucky being on this show and part of it. … I don’t regret it.”

The World Is Not Enough actress continued “People are always going to say stuff, and I know my truth, my husband does, it is what it is. Like I said, I’ve had so much stuff said over the years about me and my family. This is like nothing compared to the things that have been said about me.”

Richards married Phypers, 47, in 2018. She shares daughters Sam, 16, and Lola, 15, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. She is also the adopted mom to 9-year-old daughter Eloise.