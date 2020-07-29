Kanye West’s Loved Ones Are Concerned About His Presidential Run

Kim Kardashian is worried about her husband, Kanye West, and as revealed exclusively on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the rapper’s plan to continue his presidential campaign is adding more stress to the situation.

“Kanye is not someone who responds well to being told no, especially when he’s in the middle of something like this. And Kanye is definitely charging ahead with running for president,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Kim knows Kanye needs help and support — and taking on big projects like running for president can be something very mentally taxing.”

The source notes that Kardashian, 39, isn’t the only one “worried” about the 43-year-old Grammy winner’s political aspirations.

“Family and friends are concerned because running for president opens you up for the most criticism,” the insider tells Us. “People around him are concerned about how much stress it will have on him.”

West announced earlier this month that he is running for President of the United States. He subsequently held his first campaign rally in South Carolina and made headlines for controversial comments he made about abortion, revealing he and Kardashian discussed ending her first pregnancy. West later alleged via Twitter that the KKW Beauty CEO and her mother, Kris Jenner, tried to “lock” him up for his remarks.

Following West’s Twitter rant, Kardashian spoke out about his battle with bipolar disorder. (He has since publicly apologized to his wife.) On Monday, July 27, she traveled to Wyoming to see her husband for the first time since the drama began.

“Kim is a hands-on mom and she doesn’t travel much anymore,” the source tells Us, noting Kardashian is based in Los Angeles with their four kids: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months. “No one knows if things will get worse with Kanye or if it’s stabilized.”

According to a second insider, Kardashian and West have been seeing each other less in recent months even before his latest outburst. A third source told Us that Kardashian tried to get West help during her 24 hours at his ranch.

“Kim flew to Wyoming to plea with Kanye to get help and try and figure out some sort of resolution for the two of them and their family,” the source said. “Kim has always tried to be there for, support and help Kanye in any way she can, but the way he has been acting and behaving in recent months has taken a toll on her and become a huge burden.”