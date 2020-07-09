Kendra Wilkinson Joins Kyle Richards Husband Mauricio at The Agency

Hot Hollywood >Episode 86

Kendra Wilkinson Joins Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky at The Agency

Reality TV crossover alert! Kendra Wilkinson announced she has joined Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, at his luxury real estate agency.

As discussed on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the 35-year-old Girls Next Door alum is now part of The Agency.

“So excited to join The Agency!! Let’s gooooo!!” Wilkinson wrote alongside a screenshot from Umansky’s announcement via Instagram. “My new boss.”

The former Playboy model announced she passed her real estate exam last month.

Kendra Wilkinson, Mauricio and Kyle Richards Broadimage/Shutterstock; Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“What I’ve been working on during quarantine finally paid off by passing my California real estate exam on the first try,” she said in June via Instagram, thanking son Hank IV, 10, and daughter Alijah, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Hank Baskett. “Was so nervous I couldn’t even sleep one minute but I did it and now I can breathe and celebrate my hard work.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have watched Umansky, 50, grow his real estate career since the 2010 premiere of the reality TV hit. He launched The Agency in 2011. Bravo also features the company on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, following agents James Harris and David Parnes.

Umansky and Richards, 51, who tied the knot in 1996, share daughters Alexia, 24, Sophia, 20, and Portia, 12. The reality TV personality is also the mother of 31-year-old Farrah from her previous marriage. Farrah and Alexia both work as real estate agents alongside Umansky.

As discussed on our “Hot Hollywood” podcast, Wilkinson isn’t the only celeb to start a new career path or hobby in recent months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have been spending time on their farm and Sophia Bush started raising chickens.

For more details on stars’ surprising new ventures — and exclusive details on Kanye West’s political ambitions, Brian Austin Green’s love life quarrels and Ramona Singer’s RHONY drama — listen to Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast.

