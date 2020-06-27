Come on back to the early 2000s! It’s been nearly 10 years since The Girls Next Door aired on E! — making it the perfect time to revisit the fun-filled show.

The Girls Next Door ran for six seasons from 2005 to 2009. Created by Kevin Burns, the reality series gave an inside look at the lives of Hugh Hefner’s three main girlfriends Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson. Fans got to see the bunch as they traveled, partied and lived in the Playboy mansion.

In the show’s final season, the spotlight was shifted toward Hefner’s three new girlfriends: Crystal Harris and twins Kristina Shannon and Karissa Shannon.

Though the series showcased the Hef’s then-girlfriends fun-filled adventures, Madison has often alleged that being a part of that world wasn’t all it’s cracked up to be. In her 2015 Down the Rabbit Hole memoir, she opened up about how the severity of her depression led her to contemplate suicide three years before the series aired. However, she told BuzzFeed News while promoting the book that her experience living in the mansion got better with the E! show’s arrival.

“I was sad at times after Girls Next Door, too, but I felt like the TV show improved our experience a lot,” she previously explained to the news outlet.

The OG stars also had a falling out in the years since the show ended, but it was Madison, and Wilkinson, in particular, who publicly feuded. Speaking out on the trio’s post-show dynamic, Marquardt said that they will always be connected regardless of where they stand with one another.

“I feel like we have a bond, the three of us,” she said on Hollywood Today Live in 2016. “It’s kind of, like, it’s not like a sisterhood, it’s not like friends. I mean, it is friends, but it’s something totally different than any other relationship you could possibly imagine.”

For fans who still miss the popular series, Wilkinson previously hinted that a Girls Next Door reboot could potentially happen. During a March 2016 teaser trailer for Kendra on Top, Wilkinson said that “somebody did reach out about a possible Girls Next Door reunion” and added: “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”

Scroll through the photos below to see what the cast has been up to since the E! series concluded.