He’s a savage, yuh! Scott Disick poked fun at his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian in one of his most ruthless Instagram comments to date.

Kardashian, 41, uploaded a photo of herself looking glam in an orange printed suit and pointy white heels on Monday, October 19. She captioned the post, “I don’t cook, I don’t clean,” borrowing a lyric from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit “WAP.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s sister Kim Kardashian dropped a crying-laughing emoji in the comments section, while their good friend Simon Huck quipped, “Besides quesadillas, this is correct.” It was Disick’s comment that drove Instagram users wild though, as he wrote, “That’s for sure.”

The Flip It Like Disick star, 37, has a penchant for commenting on his exes’ social media posts. In June, he complimented Kourtney’s “cute shirt” (which fans speculated actually belonged to him), and three months later, he wished Sofia Richie a “good year” in Hebrew in the wake of their final breakup.

“Scott is always popping in and out of Sofia’s life,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

Disick was in a relationship with Kourtney from 2006 to 2015, and they now coparent their three children: Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5. In 2017, he moved on with Richie, 22, whom he dated on and off until August.

“Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently, and they are no longer speaking,” an insider revealed at the time. “Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue. He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses.”

As the Talentless founder continues to leave flirty comments on the E! personality’s Instagram posts, Richie has started seeing Cha Cha Matcha founder Matthew Morton. Us broke the news of their romance on Monday, with a source saying, “They’re trying not to make a big deal about their relationship or about how serious it is. But they are definitely seeing each other.”