Making it perfect. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s surprise ceremony included a special wedding package — and an Elvis impersonator.

According to Marty Frierson from One Love Wedding Chapel, Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, chose the One Love Affair package to celebrate their big day on Monday, April 4. The basic option didn’t include the impersonator — which the pair paid extra to have present while they exchanged their vows.

The wedding package includes the ceremony, a 24-hour concierge, a rose bouquet and boutonniere, a song of the couple’s choice and photos from the special event. The One Love Affair package, which costs $199 for one hour, also offers a witness and only allows a maximum of 10 guests. A marriage license must be obtained separately, but it isn’t clear if the couple has the document, which would make the nuptials legally binding.

Two days after Barker performed at the Grammys, Us Weekly confirmed that he celebrated the occasion with the reality star. The major milestone comes six months after the musician proposed at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel.

A source told Us in January 2021 that Kardashian and Barker took their relationship to the next level. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months,” the insider revealed at the time. “Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

Shortly after the drummer popped the question, a second insider shared that the duo were looking forward to expanding their family in the future. “They will have a baby together without any doubt. It’s just a matter of when and how,” the source detailed to Us. “Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically.”

The Poosh founder already shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian and Barker’s engagement and their road to pregnancy has been teased in the upcoming Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. Ahead of the show’s debut, Kris Jenner hinted at what fans can expect to see when it comes to the famous family.

“Kylie [Jenner]’s having a baby, Kourtney’s dating Travis Barker and gets engaged. I mean, it just kept going. And then Kim [Kardashian] gets Saturday Night Live,” the matriarch, 66, detailed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, April 5. “I mean, every single day there was either drama or something crazy going on or somebody having a baby, somebody getting divorced, somebody — I mean, it was nutty. As usual.”

Jenner also joked that Kourtney and Barker’s PDA would be “98 percent” of the show.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

