Family feud! Kim Kardashian revealed that season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians gets off to a messy start as drama with Kourtney Kardashian continues.

The Selfish author, 39, chatted with celebrity attorney Laura Wasser on the first episode of her “All’s Fair With Laura Wasser” podcast on Tuesday, February 11. Kim shared her thoughts about social justice and surrogacy before teasing that her fight with the Poosh founder, 40, was “a little violent.”

“I might need an attorney when that first episode comes out,” the KKW Beauty mogul joked, letting fans know they can expect to see the Kardashian clan back on their TVs at the end of March.

At the end of season 17, Kim and Kourtney were at odds with each other about the responsibilities of filming the reality series. While Kourtney explained that she prioritized being a mom over being a reality star, Kim and Khloé Kardashian felt that they were “picking up the slack” because of their sister’s boundaries.

“Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves, and it just seems like, for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera,” Kim said in a December 2019 episode. “If we’re not sharing our lives, then what is the show?”

The Skims founder explained that her rift with her older sister “gets a lot worse” in the upcoming season before it gets better — but won’t last forever.

“Our family’s never dealt with this before,” she said on the podcast. “But, you know, we’re a really close family. It all works out.”

Before the sisters’ drama aired on season 17 of KUWTK, Kourtney revealed that she had considered quitting the reality series entirely. Shortly after, she confirmed that she would be taking a break from the show that made her family famous to be more present with her three kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” Kourtney told Entertainment Tonight in November 2019. “But I’m not saying goodbye.”