



Kim Kardashian andare at odds withover her reduced role on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but why aren’t the sisters upset with Kendall Jenner andThe 35-year-old Revenge Body host gave fans insight in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s reality TV contracts on Sunday, December 8.

“This ain’t shade AT ALL but do Kendall and Kylie have different contracts now for #KUWTK? cos Kendall rarely films and Kylie isn’t featured a whole lot? 👀 #KUWTK,” a social media user tweeted during Sunday night’s episode.

Khloé replied, “Kendall and Kylie have different contracts. Kourt, Kim and I have an equal contract.”

Kourtney, 40, Kim, 39, and Khloé, who have starred on the E! series since its 2007 premiere, are all executive producers of the E! show. During Sunday night’s episode, the KKW Beauty creator and Good American designer accused the Poosh founder of hiding things from the cameras.

“All of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more,” Kim said in a confessional. “Because if we’re not sharing our lives, then what is the show?”

Kourtney, for her part, argued that she needs more privacy after documenting her relationship with ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, for so many years.

“I shared everything from my relationship with Scott — everything — to where all these people were involved in my relationship and it was horrible for our relationship,” Kourtney explained. “The private moments are so special, and I just need more of them.”

At the end of the episode, mom Kris Jenner called for a family meeting with producers to discuss Kourtney’s future on the series.

“My well-being is more important than the show,” Kourtney declared before leaving the room. “I’m not giving in and I’m not going to change my boundaries. That’s not gonna happen.”

Last month, Kourtney confirmed she is taking a step back from the long-running reality series.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she told Entertainment Tonight on November 7. “But I’m not saying goodbye. I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet but it’s being filmed.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.