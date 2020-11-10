Don’t put away the jingle bells just yet! Khloé Kardashian confirmed that her family still plans to have their annual Christmas Eve party amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a Twitter user asked Kardashian, 36, whether the bash would be “cancelled this year” on Monday, November 9, the Revenge Body host replied, “I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas!”

Kardashian, who previously battled the novel coronavirus, explained that the soirée “will just have to be small and safe” this year due to the nationwide surge in cases.

“Maybe [we will] do rapid testing before,” she added, noting that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast still has to determine “what is safest” for their guests.

I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before 😳 We have to think of what is safest — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 10, 2020

Each year, the Kardashian-Jenners invite dozens of family members and close friends to one of their homes for an extravagant, ultra-festive celebration in the lead-up to Christmas Day. Kris Jenner hosted the party in 2017, while Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian took the reins in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

After Khloé confirmed that this year’s get-together is still in the cards, several Twitter users were quick to point out that her family has already come under fire twice in recent weeks for celebrating special occasions in big groups rather than following the government’s social distancing guidelines.

“Maybe not throwing multiple parties during a global pandemic is the safest,” one tweeter suggested on Monday. Another wrote, “They haven’t followed the rules so far, why start now?”

Kim was slammed in October after she revealed that she flew her loved ones to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday.

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more,” she tweeted at the time, noting that everyone had “multiple health screens” and quarantined for two weeks before the trip. “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

Less than a week later, Kendall Jenner received backlash for celebrating her 25th birthday with a star-studded costume party in West Hollywood on Halloween.

Kris, 65, defended the back-to-back celebrations on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on November 2, saying, “We are really responsible, and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously. You know, we do what we can. We try to follow the rules.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.