Nothing can keep Kimye down. Kris Jenner offered assurance that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are as strong as ever after some “hiccups” earlier this year.

“I think they’re just so solid. They’re so connected, and they love each other very much, and they have a family that they’re committed to. They’re committed to one another, and people, you’re not always going to agree with each other forever. You’re going to have differences. You’re going to have things that pop up. You’re going to have hiccups,” Jenner, 62, told Us Weekly exclusively. “There’s a lot of things in life as human beings that we all deal with, especially if we have a partner, a spouse. I think they’re so committed to one another that things like that probably bring them closer together.”

The momager noted that she gives her 37-year-old daughter and her son-in-law advice, even if it’s sometimes not asked for. “Well, it’s probably unsolicited with Kim. But we’re very supportive of one another, and we’re together all the time. All of us,” Jenner explained. “So we discuss different things, and we give each other advice while we’re chatting about something.”

She continued: “I think when you have such a big family, and we all are in pretty much the same business. I mean, Kanye’s an artist and he is a musician, so that’s a different whole element to the pie, but I think as far as the business of beauty and fashion … like, for example, Kanye [and] Kendall [Jenner] work with Adidas, and we all have a lot in common, and there’s a lot of coordinating threads throughout everything we do that crosses over. And I think when you have that going on, it’s a natural introduction for and conversation about different things that come up. Business deals, life, family kind of is all connected.”

West made headlines in May when he claimed that slavery was “a choice” in a wide-ranging TMZ interview. “There was a moment where I felt like after TMZ, maybe a week after that, I felt like the energy levels were low,” the 41-year-old rapper told The New York Times in June. “And I called different family members and was asking, you know, ‘Was Kim thinking about leaving me after TMZ?’”

However, a month after his controversial comments, the couple — who share North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 6 months — were on the mend, with an insider telling Us they were in a “really good place.”

The Yeezy designer was also vocal on social media about his support for President Donald Trump in April. “Kim isn’t mad about [the Trump] tweets,” a source told Us at the time. “But she’s worried that people will think she shares the same views.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

