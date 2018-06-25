Even ‘Ye has worries. Kanye West spoke candidly about how he feared his controversial conversation with TMZ could have affected his relationship with wife Kim Kardashian in an interview published by the New York Times on Monday, June 25.

After clarifying that that he “never said that” slavery was a choice, the 41-year-old rapper revealed that he had moments of insecurity following the controversy.

“There was a moment where I felt like after TMZ, maybe a week after that, I felt like the energy levels were low,” he told the publication. “And I called different family members and was asking, you know, ‘Was Kim thinking about leaving me after TMZ?’”

He added: “So that was a real conversation.”

West dished about the possibility of the 37-year-old reality star leaving him in a track titled “Wouldn’t Leave” for his new album Ye.

Following backlash from his May comments, the Life of Pablo artist also spoke out in a lengthy Twitter post to try and clear his name.

“we need to have open discussions and ideas on unsettled pain,” he wrote at the time. “to make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will. My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved. They cut our tongues so we couldn’t communicate to each other. I will not allow my tongue to be cut.”

West continued: “they hung the most powerful in order to force fear into the others. they can no longer stop our voice. … if this was 148 years ago I would have been more like Harriet [Tubman] or Nat [Turner]. … we are programmed to always talk and fight race issues. We need to update our conversation. the reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can’t be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought it was just an idea. Onc e again I am being attacked for presenting new ideas.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star detailed her reaction to the controversy in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June. “Did I cry about it? Did I fight about it? Yeah. That’s not stuff we put on social media,” she said. “I’m not going to start tweeting what my thoughts are, but we have those moments.”

Kardashian and West tied the knot in a gorgeous Florence, Italy, wedding in May 2014 and share three kids together — North, 5, Saint, 2, and 5-month-old Chicago.

