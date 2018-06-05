Stronger than ever! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in a “really good place” after the fallout surrounding his controversial comments, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“His album is getting good reviews. He addressed a lot of issues and topics,” the source explains. “Especially on his mental health, so it’s almost a bit of a relief that it’s all out there now. He’s done a good job of clearing the air.”

The 40-year-old rapper celebrated the release of his latest album, Ye, with a listening party in Wyoming on Thursday, May 31. Kardashian, 37, was in attendance, along with other celebrity guests including Scott Disick, Chris Rock and Jonah Hill.

West, who made headlines on May 1 for saying that slavery was “a choice,” addressed his wife’s reaction to his comments in the song “Wouldn’t Leave.”

“I said, ‘Slavery a choice’ / They said, ‘How, ‘Ye?’ / Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day,” he raps. “Now I’m on 50 blogs, gettin’ 50 calls / My wife calling, screaming, saying, ‘We ‘bout to lose it all!’ / Had to calm her down ‘cause she wouldn’t breathe / Told her she could leave me now / But she wouldn’t leave.”

Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, June 4, that she was upset about the controversy at the time, but the song “meant a lot” to her.

“Did I cry about it? Did I fight about it? Yeah. That’s not stuff we put on social media,” she explained. “I really like that song … But yeah, we have different views sometimes, but that’s my husband, you know?”

The source adds that spending time in Wyoming was “really good for Kanye,” who revealed earlier this month that he was “diagnosed with a mental condition” at the age of 39.

“Once he gets into the groove, he really focuses and gets back to himself,” the source tells Us. “He changed his album multiple times before finishing it. Music is a good form of decompression and destress for him.”

West and Kardashian, who recently celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary, are parents of North, 4, Saint, 2, and 4-month-old Chicago.

