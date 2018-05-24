Kim Kardashian gave fans a gift in honor of her and Kanye West’s four-year anniversary: a photo from their wedding she had not previously shared.

“4 years down and forever to go . . .,” the 37-year-old tweeted on Thursday, May 24. “Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever. Happy Anniversary.”

In the stunning picture taken in 2014, Kardashian, now 37, leaned into her tuxedo-clad husband, who had one hand on the sheer back of her haute couture Givenchy gown.

The couple —who are parents of North, 4, Saint, 2, and 4-month-old Chicago — tied the knot in a lavish ceremony Florence, Italy.

Despite a rough month, Kardashian and the 21-time Grammy winner are holding strong. During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan earlier in May, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star teased that West “gave me my first gray hair this week.”

Kardashian was referring to 40-year-old West’s May 1 appearance on TMZ Live to discuss his views on topics including politics, drugs and slavery. At one point he declared: “When you hear about slavery for 400 years . . . For 400 years? That sounds like a choice.”

A source told Us Weekly that Kardashian was blindsided by his trip to TMZ’s headquarters.

“Kim was really upset that Kanye chose to have a very serious discussion in a place like that,” the source told Us at the time. “And just because she wasn’t given a heads up beforehand.”

The source added: “Kim is trying to be a supportive wife . . . but it is hard.”

