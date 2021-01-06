As Kim Kardashian’s struggling marriage to Kanye West continues to make headlines, her ex-husband Kris Humphries is living his best life in Miami.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, January 6, the 35-year-old former basketball player can be seen partying with model Neyleen Ashley, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, at a resort in Miami Beach. According to the outlet, the 31-year-old social media influencer also posted a photo cozying up to Humphries on New Year’s Eve.

The athlete was previously married to Kardashian, 40, nearly 10 years ago. After 72 days of marriage in 2011, the reality TV personality infamously filed for divorce on Halloween. It took nearly two years for their split to be legally finalized, and while the twosome were battling it out in court, Kardashian started seeing West, 43. The KKW Beauty CEO and the rapper went on to wed in 2014 and welcome four kids: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 19 months.

Us Weekly reported in July 2020 that Kardashian hired Laura Wasser as her attorney amid reports that she and West were on the rocks due to his controversial presidential campaign. After the New York Post’s Page Six reported on Tuesday, January 5, that she is ready to file paperwork to end their marriage, a source told Us that the pair got into a “big fight” in early December that may have been the final straw.

“Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset. Things between them don’t seem to have healed since that,” the source said.

According to another insider, the twosome “haven’t been on the same page for a while now.”

The source explained, “She has grown up a lot this past year and is studying the law so she can really make change and provide a better world for her kids. Kanye isn’t as focused and doesn’t live in the real world, their world views no longer line up.”

Kardashian and West’s relationship seemingly hit a breaking point in July 2020 after he revealed during his campaign rally that the duo almost aborted their first child, North. Following several Twitter rants, which included the Grammy winner claiming he wanted to divorce Kardashian and alleging her mom, Kris Jenner, tried to lock him up, the Skims creator was spotted crying in West’s car in Wyoming, where he currently resides. Kardashian later publicly addressed West’s battle with bipolar disorder for the first time, noting that “the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

As the pair continued to live primarily in different states for the remainder of 2020, West was notably missing from the majority of his wife’s 40th birthday trip in November. He was also MIA from the family’s Christmas Eve get-together.

Kardashian and West have yet to publicly comment on recent reports about their marriage. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.