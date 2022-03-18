Standing up for one of their own. Several of Pete Davidson‘s Saturday Night Live castmates have expressed their support for the comedian amidst his ongoing drama with Kanye West.

The rapper has made the King of Staten Island star the target of his social media posts since Davidson started dating Kim Kardashian in October 2021. The Guy Code alum and the Skims founder connected after Kardashian made her SNL hosting debut that same month. In one sketch, the Selfish author played Jasmine to Davidson’s Aladdin, and the duo shared an onscreen kiss.

“No one really knows what is going on with Kim and Pete,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly after the twosome were spotted on a group outing at Knott’s Berry Farm. “They are just friends right now, but things could turn romantic.”

As the pair’s budding romance continued to make headlines, West claimed that he had “never” seen divorce papers. “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” the Grammy winner said during a November 2021 episode of Revolt’s “Drink Champs” podcast. “I want us to be together.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer in February 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. One year later, a judge declared the reality star legally single and restored her maiden name.

After the split became official, West claimed that Davidson had been texting him to brag “about being in bed” with Kardashian. “I’ve been dragged how she’s not my wife, she don’t have [my] last name and now he’s texting me, bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife and I’m like well, ‘Who’s watching my children?’ if he [is] texting me,” the “Heartless” singer wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

In alleged text messages shared by the New York native’s friend Dave Sirus later that day, Davidson claimed that he had kept SNL from mocking West on the show. “You have no idea how nice I’ve been to you despite your actions towards me. I’ve stopped SNL from talking about or making fun of you which they’ve wanted to do for months,” he allegedly wrote. “I’ve stopped stand up comedians from doing bits about you cause I don’t want the father of my girls kids to look bad out there.”

