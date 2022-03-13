A serious show of affection! It appears Pete Davidson has Kim Kardashian’s name inked on his chest — and fans are convinced the 28-year-old comedian let his girlfriend, 41, give him the tattoo.

In a since-deleted heated text exchange between the SNL star and Kanye West, Davidson allegedly sent a bare-chested selfie in which he said he was “in bed” with Kardashian, whom he was first linked to in October 2021. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a “KIM” tattoo on the King of Staten Island star’s left side.

The image was captured and reshared by Amanda Hirsh, the host of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “OMG you guys: PETE HAS A KIM TAT,” she captioned her Sunday, March 13, post.

Naturally, fans completely lost their chill. “I genuinely gasped,” a user wrote, while another said, “My brain can’t handle all of this information today.”

Others pointed out that the show of affection was reminiscent of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA-packed relationship. The 46-year-old drummer has a handful of tattoos in honor of his fiancée.

“Omg such Kravis vibes! I didn’t think these two would last, but I actually love them,” a user wrote. Another person pointed out that like Barker’s “I love you” tattoo, Davidson’s new ink looks like it might be done by Kardashian. “Is that Kim’s handwriting? How Kravis of them!”

Other fans are a bit more skeptical of the design’s permanence, with some pointing out that the writing could have been completed with Henna or a Sharpie.

They may be onto something, as Davidson has been very open about his decision to remove all of his tattoos. The Suicide Squad star has over 70 tattoos, many of which have been inspired by his past relationships, favorite movies or his family.

On a May 2021 episode of Late Night With Seth Myers, the actor revealed that he started the process of “burning off” his tattoos in order to help progress his acting career.

“I honestly never thought that I would get the opportunity to act and I love it a lot,” he said. “You have to get there three hours earlier to cover all your tattoos, because for some reason, people in movies, they don’t have them that much.”

In June 2021, the actor joked about his decision in a Smartwater advertisement. “I’ve made a lot of questionable choices and a couple of them need removing,” he said in the commercial. “But now I’m trying to make smarter choices, hydrating with Smartwater and stuff like that.”

