Shocked by the attention. Kate Beckinsale did not expect so many people to care about her romance with Pete Davidson.

“I’m surprised by the interest,” Beckinsale, 45, told The Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Wednesday, March 27. “I’ve never been in this position before. [I’ve] never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking and something to get used to.”

As for whether the attention will put a strain on the pair’s affection? The Widow star does not expect that to happen. “I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it,” she explained. “If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.”

However, the public scrutiny is tough for the British actress to handle. She confessed, “I’d rather not have people hiding outside my house. It’s a little old fashioned to have a woman’s personal life [looked at like that]. It’s a little bit tired.”

Beckinsale and Davidson, 25, were first linked in January after they were seen flirting at several Golden Globes afterparties. A source later told Us Weekly exclusively that it is “no surprise” that the Underworld star likes the Saturday Night Live comedian.

“Kate is into Pete and he’s exactly her type,” the insider explained in February. “She likes young guys who make her laugh.”

Davidson addressed the 20-year age gap between the pair during the March 9 episode of SNL. He noted, “Apparently, people have a crazy fascination with our age difference, but it doesn’t really bother us.” Two weeks later, Beckinsale deleted all of her Instagram posts.

Prior to his relationship with the Farming actress, the Set It Up actor was engaged to Ariana Grande for four months before they split in October 2018. Beckinsale, for her part, was in an eight-year romance with Michael Sheen until 2003. The pair share daughter Lily, 20. She married Underworld director Len Wiseman in 2004, but they called it quits in 2016.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!