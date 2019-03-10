Pete Davidson shut down chatter about his age difference with Kate Beckinsale during the Saturday, March 9, episode of Saturday Night Live.

Girlfriend Status

Davidson stopped by “Weekend Update” to talk about the recent R. Kelly and Michael Jackson documentaries. Before he left, he addressed his relationship with Beckinsale, whom Colin Jost referred to as his “girlfriend.” Davidson noted, “Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference, but it doesn’t really bother us,” before pointing out that those who have questions can direct them to Alec Baldwin, Scott Disick and a slew of other male celebs dating or married to younger women.

Number One

Gwyneth Paltrow made light of the controversy often surrounding her Goop empire during a “Weekend Update” segment. The actress appeared as a manager named Fifer who failed to understand any of the brand’s products. Heidi Gardner assisted as an employee who feared getting fired, though Fifer reminded her Paltrow believes in “conscious unemploying.”

Televised Destruction

The cold open spoofed R. Kelly’s explosive interview with Gayle King. Kenan Thompson portrayed the musician as a bumbling doofus who left “clues” in his music for years but still asked viewers to assume he’s innocent. Leslie Jones’ King admitted Kelly, complete with crisis manager, only made his situation worse, confessing at one point: “I can’t tell if this interview is a prank on you or a prank on me.”

Probably Not

Thompson’s Can I Play That? game show host poked fun at social media’s proclivity to attack actors for being cast in almost any role. As he put it, “Twitter: one mistake and we’ll kill ya.” Thompson later noted that acting is about “becoming yourself but with a different haircut.” Finally, host Idris Elba made a cheeky reference to the rumors that he would play James Bond. “I know the answer to that one,” he declared as Thompson asked: “Do you, though?”

What’s the PowerPoint?

Two receptionists, played by Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon, took part in a PowerPoint workshop, but their example slides only grew more disorienting — and hilarious — as they advanced.

The Impossible Hulk

Elba played a version of Bruce Banner who turned into “an emboldened white lady” when provoked in this sketch. He was exposed to radiation in his lab, which just so happened to be housed above a Tory Burch store. Cecily Strong perfected Banner’s alter ego, who lost all cool over the tiniest inconveniences.

Rags to Riches

Elba opened the show with a monologue about his slow start in the business. The actor began working as a doorman at a comedy club in New York City, with a backup plan to be a DJ. He quipped he was ready to give up on his dreams and get a “real job” as a full-time drug dealer … until he attended a Biggie Smalls memorial 22 years ago, which inspired him to think big all over again.

Free Spirit

Musical guest Khalid performed “Talk” and “Better” during his sets.

