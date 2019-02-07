It may be the middle of winter in NYC, but that didn’t stop celebs from showing some major skin at the 2019 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, February 6. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian led the way in slinky vintage Versace numbers that flaunted their famous curves, and that was just the beginning of the sexy style (think: daring dresses and nearly naked gowns galore) to grace the red carpet.

For some two decades, the New York edition of the amfAR Gala has been (a) the unofficial start of New York Fashion Week and (b) one of the prominent events raising money and awareness for HIV/AIDS research and treatment. Milla Jovovich (sparkling in a beaded jumpsuit) was among the night’s honorees, Michelle Rodriguez (pretty in pleated A.L.C.) and Kim K. were on hand to present and then there were a bevy of other beauties — dressed in their black tie best! — in attendance to support the worthy cause.

With a lineup of models that rivaled the hottest NYFW runway, Heidi Klum was flirty in a fringed Paolo Sebastian frock, and Nina Agdal kept things short and sweet in Gustavo Cadile. Plunging necklines were also in vogue with Elsa Hosk, Alessandra Ambrosio and Devon Windsor all rocking high-fashion versions of the trend. Before teaming up with the Chainsmokers to perform during the event, country star Kelsea Ballerini proved black is anything but boring on the carpet in a bustier-inspired Galia Lahav gown.

From Victoria Justice’s illusion gown to Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s sky-high slit, the amfAR Gala red carpet can only be described hot, hot, hot. Keep scrolling to see all the sexy celeb looks!