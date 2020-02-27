Showing support! Kim Kardashian denies booing Tristan Thompson during his basketball game in a new sneak peek of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ season 18 premiere.

In a conversation with Khloé Kardashian, the KKW Beauty founder, 39, reveals that she was annoyed by the reports that claimed she was booing Thompson, 28, during his game in January, when she was actually doing the opposite.

“I was literally up going, ‘Go Tristan! Go Tristan go,’ like embarrassing myself, with LeBron [James] right there,” Kim tells her sister, who laughs and adds, “It’s so not your vibe to cheer!”

Despite her surprise, the Good American founder, 35, is happy that her sister was supporting her ex, especially since they share 22-month-old daughter True.

“It’s crazy to think that this world is so sick that you would go, you and your husband [Kanye West] would go to a game deliberately with the intent of booing True’s dad,” Khloé says. “They would much rather believe some nasty exaggerated bulls–t than just the truth.”

She continues: “We’re family, we’re supporting him. Great, it’s exciting.”

In January, Kim took to Twitter to defend herself following reports that she booed Thompson.

“I was there to support him! And was cheering screaming LET’S GO TRISTAN!!!!!” she wrote at the time. “I would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer!”

Thompson and Khloé split in February 2019 after he was caught cheating with Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. However, the pair continue to coparent their daughter and remain on cordial terms.

“I know her dad is a great person. I know how much he loves [True] and cares about her. So I want him to be there,” the reality star says in another sneak peek of the season. “True is 1 and, like, a month old so she doesn’t really know what’s happening, but to me, she does know and she feels energy. I’m a big believer of that so I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on E! Thursday, March 26, at 8 p.m. ET.