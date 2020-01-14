Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Sit Courtside at Tristan Thompson’s Game

Kimye in his corner? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted watching Tristan Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, January 13.

The couple sat courtside at the Staples Center, which was packed with celebrities on Monday night, including Vanessa Hudgens, Kate Beckinsale, Halsey, Courteney Cox and Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear McClard who were all invited and gifted by PrettyLittleThing. The A-list squad watched LeBron James lead the Lakers to victory, 128-99.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, shared a picture of Thompson, 28, during the game via her Instagram Story. While fans suggested that Kardashian was booing sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex in a video shared on social media, a source tells Us Weekly that the KKW Beauty CEO was there to support Thompson, with whom Khloé shares daughter True, 21 months.

The NBA player and the Revenge Body host called in quits in February 2019 after Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. The scandal marked the second time Thompson was spotted being unfaithful to Khloé.

The exes, however, appear to be on good terms. The athlete, who has made headlines for leaving flirty comments on Khloé’s Instagram posts after their split, attended the annual Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas Eve party last month.

“[Khloé’s] trying to practice self-care and self-love, and integrate Tristan into her life more and more,” a source told Us on December 31. “She’s focused on being a great mom to True.”

The holiday reunion came after Khloé confirmed she forgave Thompson and Woods, 22, for their past indiscretions.

“Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart,” Khloé wrote on December 5 via Instagram Stories. “I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end. I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative … I am allowed to forgive but still not accept their behaviors … I was nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life.”