Khloe Kardashian Says Ex Tristan Thompson Is ‘a Great Person’

Following in her mom and dad’s footsteps. Khloé Kardashian isn’t letting any bad blood between her and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson affect how they coparent their daughter, True, and she has her parents to thank for setting a perfect example.

In a bonus scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians released on Saturday, February 22, Kardashian, 35, was interviewed for Laura Wasser’s “Divorce Sucks!” podcast and spoke about Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian’s split when she was just a couple of years older than True, 22 months.

“I was about 4 or 5 and I always remember though how amazing — I’m sure now that I’ve gone through it myself trying to coparent — that they were so seamless with it,” the Good American cofounder, who split from Thompson in February 2019 amid the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, said.

“I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one,” she said in the interview, which took place in May 2019. “For me, True is 1 and a month old so she doesn’t really know what’s happening. But to me, she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that. So I do everything in my power to not put any heavy energy around her.”

She wants to make sure that any drama between her and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, doesn’t affect the toddler.

“As a kid, I didn’t know,” she said of her mom and dad’s 1991 divorce. “My parents were so good at not letting us feel whatever they were going through.”

“I know her dad is a great person,” she added. “I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there.”

The comments come as Thompson and the reality TV star appear to be getting along amicably. On Friday, February 21, the NBA star shared a video that showed him “dancing with my Princess Tutu” at the Strong Looks Better Naked author’s house.

“They are happily coparenting,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month, adding that “there are no plans for them to get back together.”