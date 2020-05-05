The best buys for new moms! Pull out all the stops while social distancing this Mother’s Day to send first-time mothers the perfect presents.

Pick some practical items, for example, like Munchkin Milkmakers and Elvie Pumps for breast-feeding mamas. The lactation cookies come in three flavors — oatmeal raisin, chocolate chip and chocolate salted caramel — while the wearable breast bumps are silent and hands-free for pumping anytime, anywhere.

But if you’re buying for a new mom that has it all, try thinking out of the box with fun finds from Cadence and Novica. Cadence’s capsules are magnetic, refillable and eco-friendly containers for anything from supplements to serums that can be easily found in a diaper bag.

As for Novica, the Impact Marketplace sells hand-carved sculptures depicting sweet mother-child moments in suar wood, sure to warm any new mom’s heart.

Indulge her sweet tooth instead with a Mother’s Day Gift Box from Eastern Standard Provisions, which feature artisanal soft pretzels of all kinds, from sticks to turnbuckles, plus rosemary and truffle salt packs. Or send over a four-pack of Kind’s Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt Clusters for all of her snacking needs.

Throw in a Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for moms seeking caffeine more than sugar. The brewers make single servings of K-Cup pods and fit on any countertop at only five inches wide.

From the kitchen to the closet, go a different route and keep a busy new mom in the comfiest of clothes with Pottery Barn’s help. Their organic spa robes are the perfect way to pamper and can even be monogrammed for someone special. Emilia George, on the other hand, has classy staples for new and expecting moms, from dresses to tailored tops.

Keep scrolling for more products to spoil the new mom in your life this Mother’s Day, from Magnificent Roses Preserved Lavender and Pink Duo Roses from 1-800 Flowers to a Blue Bird Teapot from Molly Hatch.