All in the family! Kim Kardashian showered Khloé Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson with love to celebrate him turning 29 years old on Friday, March 13.

The Skims founder, 39, shared a photo of herself sitting courtside at an NBA game with her husband, Kanye West, to her Instagram Story in honor of the athlete’s big day. “Happy birthday @realtristan13 !!!! Cheering loud for you today! Can’t wait to celebrate soon!” she wrote across the photo.

Earlier this year, fans were convinced that Kim and the Cleveland Cavaliers player were feuding when the reality star was caught apparently booing Thompson during one of his games. The KKW Beauty founder was quick to deny the rumors on Twitter as soon as the reports of her shouting from the sidelines went viral.

“I was there to support him! And was cheering screaming LET’S GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer!” Kim wrote on Twitter in January.

The makeup mogul addressed the incident once more in a clip from the season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which returns to E! later this month. Kim sits down with Khloé, 35, to clear the air about what really went down at Los Angeles’ Staples Center that night.

“I was literally up going, ‘Go Tristan! Go Tristan go,’ like embarrassing myself, with LeBron [James] right there,” Kim tells her sister, who laughs and says, “It’s so not your vibe to cheer!”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author continues in the clip, “It’s crazy to think that this world is so sick that you would go, you and your husband would go to a game deliberately with the intent of booing True’s dad. They would much rather believe some nasty exaggerated bulls–t than just the truth.”

Khloé and the NBA star called it quits in February 2019 after he was caught cheating with Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. It was the second time that Thompson had been unfaithful to the Good American cofounder since she was pregnant with their daughter, True, now 23 months.

While Khloé has yet to publicly wish her ex a happy birthday, another friend of the athlete revealed on Instagram that Thompson’s celebrations were on hold in the midst of the global coronavirus outbreak.

“Corona got the party postponed but we still [gonna] get it in,” Dondre Wise wrote in an Instagram Story on Friday.