Weighing in. Ryan Bingham doesn’t know what’s coming in season 5 of Yellowstone, but he does have some theories about what happened in the last one.

The “Wolves” singer, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly what he thinks Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) meant when he said he saw “the end of us” in the season 4 finale, which aired in January.

“Probably as, like, the culture of the American West,” Bingham explained on Tuesday, April 26, while promoting his partnership with Lone River Ranch Water. “It’s kind of a dying breed. … It’s definitely where I come from. I grew up like that, going to junior rodeos as a kid like you would go to Little League baseball. It wasn’t just a sport. It’s a way of life.”

Kayce told his wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), that he saw “the end of us” after he went on a three-day wilderness ritual and experienced visions while taking hallucinogenic drugs. Some fans interpreted the comment literally, theorizing that Kayce simply meant he saw the end of his relationship with Monica, but others believed the line was more abstract.

Bingham, for his part, seems to be leaning toward the second camp. He sees the line as a nod to the disappearing way of life depicted in the hit series.

“Hopefully, this show kind of brings some of that back — and educates some people on where your hamburgers are coming from,” the Golden Globe winner told Us. “Even if things all have to change and we make adjustments and things like that, hopefully we can hold on to some of the history.”

The guitarist explained that he has “no idea” what will happen to his character, Walker, in season 5, but he’s thrilled to work with his castmates — especially Kevin Costner, whose movies he watched as a kid.

“I remember my grandparents taking me to go watch Dances With Wolves,” the told Us of the Oscar winner, 67. “One thing about him is he’s just a genuinely kind, nice guy. … He always stops and says hi to everybody, and he makes a point just to say hello and acknowledges you, says your name and shakes your hand. And, you know, he doesn’t have to do that.”

The fifth season of Yellowstone is set to start shooting in May, but until then, Bingham has some time on his hands to enjoy a Ranch Rita, Lone River’s new margarita-style canned drink, or the brand’s Ranch Water Hard Seltzer, which comes in original, spicy, prickly pear and rio red grapefruit flavors, available at liquor stores nationwide.

Even when he isn’t kicking back with a cold one, The actor and his castmates always try to make the most of their relaxing moments between shoots for the often-intense drama.

“There’s a lot of comedians on the show,” he told Us. “Most of the time, we spend a lot of time kind of sitting around and waiting … and everybody’s laughing and joking with each other the whole time. And then you kinda have to turn it on to go do the scene. It’s probably, like, 80 to 90 percent fun and joking around and laughing about the scenes or how much drama it is.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

