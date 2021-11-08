Starry eyed! Yellowstone beauty Kelsey Asbille stepped out to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Chanel No.5 at the star-studded Chanel No.5 In the Stars event at New York City’s Rockefeller Center on Nov. 5, 2021, and her bold makeup reflected the monumental occasion.

To pay homage to the first scent created by a woman, the actress, 30, wore a black wool tweed cropped jacket from the French fashion house’s Fall-Winter 2021-22 Ready-to-Wear collection with a black silk jumpsuit and paired the chic outfit with a major makeup look. “I wanted to pay tribute to Chanel No.5’s iconic past, and bring a little drama and glamour to the makeup,” the star tells Us. So she turned to beauty guru Hung Vanngo to design the maquillage. “He is such a brilliant artist and the perfect collaborator to experiment with such a bold, yet playful look,” Asbille says.

“For the hair and makeup tonight, we wanted to give Kelsey an updated version of a ‘60s-inspired look,” Vanngo tells Us. He relied on the brand’s limited edition Les Ombres No.5 Quadra Eyeshadow palette for the wild eyes, though the expert says the shades in the compact “are neutral, not loud.”

While the two got ready at downtown celebrity magnet The Bowery Hotel, Vanngo balanced the lids by paring down the color on the rest of Asbille’s face. “Since the eye makeup is dark and strong, I kept the skin fresh, not using a heavy foundation, plus softer blush and a soft, creamy lip color.” Indeed, he applied Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation Hydration on the t-zone before dusting cheeks with Joues Contraste in Ombre. On her pout: Rouge Allure Lacque in Still, pressed into lips.

Follow the transformation below, then use this gorgeous look as inspo for your holiday big nights out!