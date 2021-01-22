Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cleansing is arguably the most important step in any skincare routine. Toners, serums and moisturizers are all fabulous, but if you’re layering them onto unclean skin, they’re just going to help seal that dirt in. Cleansing the day (or night) away is so important for both a glowing complexion and for setting the stage for flawless makeup!

But which cleansers make the cut and which ones should be left in the dust? For a star-worthy recommendation, why not consult someone who actually works among the stars? Makeup artist Hung Vanngo has glammed up every gorgeous celebrity you can think of, including Selena Gomez, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Zoë Kravitz and so many more. His preferred way to prep the skin? By starting off with this Avène cleanser!

Get the Micellar Lotion Cleanser & Make-Up Remover starting at just $10 at Avène!

Luckily for all of Us, Vanngo started a YouTube channel a few months back where he began to spill all of his best beauty secrets. Enter: this Micellar Lotion Cleanser. Now, this isn’t the type of creamy lotion you’re picturing. It’s a transparent liquid made up of cleansing micelles, hydrating glycols and the brand’s iconic soothing Thermal Spring Water. It’s soap-free, which means there’s no rinsing required post-cleanse. If you typically rinse your skin with hot water, you might actually be drying it out, but with this, you can avoid rinsing altogether!

This three-in-one cleaner, toner and makeup remover is “perfect to have for those nights where you’re too lazy/tired to go through your entire skincare routine,” according to one reviewer. Shoppers also find it more than effective enough as the starting step for their full routine as well. It’s a great way to “take the day off,” and they say it’s “super effective at removing [their] makeup” — and yes, that includes eye makeup!

Reviewers say this multi-tasker “feels like the purest thing you can ever put on your face as a cleanser.” It’s “completely soothing,” even on sensitive skin and those with rosacea, and has earned a permanent spot in many skincare routines. One shopper called it a “forever staple”!

To effectively cleanse, soften and restore skin, it’s recommended that you use this French face wash twice a day. Douse a cotton pad and gently swipe it over your face, repeating if you have heavy makeup on, perhaps. Remember to moisturize after if time permits, and always follow up with SPF in the morning!

While many celebrity makeup artists’ favorite brands are usually way out of our budget, this Avène cleanser is totally affordable, starting at just $10 for the smallest size. It’s available in three sizes total, with the largest 16.8oz version only coming in at $28. A total steal, if you ask Us!

