Classically beautiful. Marion Cotillard epitomizes graceful elegance in the latest Chanel N°5 film, as she dances the night away in an embroidered gold dress inspired by a gown once worn by Gabrielle Chanel.

Though she looks at ease, gliding around the moon in a dance she leads, the 45-year-old assures Us it wasn’t a walk in the park. “I’m not a dancer. So, I was anxious,” she tells Us. “We spent several days rehearsing before we started filming.” However, thanks to her partner, the Étoile dancer Jérémie Bélingard, she felt capable with Ryan Heffington’s choreography.

With that being said, the French beauty does love to dance on her own time. “I have made it a personal rule to sing, dance and laugh at least once a day,” she exclaims. “I dance a lot with my children. During these moments, I feel every cell in my body vibrating. I sing a lot, too. Singing and dancing are two activities that allow me to reconnect with my body and with outside energies, to feel free. I think that people like to dance because it is a moment where we feel alive.”

Through a lovely dream sequence, the film depicts a strong woman who dreams big and isn’t afraid to do what it takes to make her dreams come true. And while Cotillard aspires to live as fully and be as present as her character, she relates to her ambition.

“Thanks to my parents, I learned that dreams can come true. It is a great strength that they passed down to me,” she says. “That doesn’t mean that I don’t sometimes lack confidence in myself. And I am far from being brave all of the time. But who is?” She says it’s her weaknesses that have taught her so many valuable lessons, like enjoying the journey and everyone grows in their own time in their own way.

Keep scrolling to see all the stunning stills from the film as well as Cotillard’s relationship with the shoot, the fragrance and her family.

