Iconic! Chanel has tapped Marion Cotillard to be the new face of Chanel No. 5. The campaign will debut later this year.

The brand shared the big news with social media on Monday, February 17. They posted a breathtaking black-and-white photo of the star, smiling softly for the camera with flawless skin, voluminous curls and a touch of liner to accentuate her eyes.

The news is majorly exciting as it will be Cotillard’s first fragrance campaign ever, but not crazy-surprising since she is a devoted Chanel-lover with a certain special je ne sais quoi. In 2004, she attended the red carpet premiere of A Very Long Engagement wearing a black Chanel pantsuit and in 2019, she wore an edgy ensemble from the label to the annual César Revelations event.

According to a press release issued by Chanel, Cotillard is exactly what the brand was looking for as the new face of the fragrance. “Authentic, committed and generous, Marion Cotillard takes her unique perspective from film to film, creating an exceptional destiny as a free woman,” says a Chanel representative.

44-year-old Cotillard joins the roster of megastars who have fronted the world famous No. 5 fragrance, including Gisele Bundchen, Keira Knightley, Nicole Kidman and even Brad Pitt.

Famous offspring Lily-Rose Depp was the last star to named ambassador for the fresh incarnation of the scent Chanel No. 5 L’eau in 2016. She revealed the news on May 23 of that year via an Instagram post with a caption that read, “I’m so excited to announce that I am the face of the new Chanel No. 5 L’EAU! ❤️”

Chanel No.5 launched in 1921 and it’s said that Coco Chanel picked the fifth sample perfumer Ernest Beaux came up. Today, it’s available in an array of different formula renditions and formats, including body lotion, bar soap, shower gel and hand cream.

Stay tuned to social media to learn more about Cotillard’s upcoming Chanel campaign.